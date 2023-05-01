מדריך חברות
Broad Institute משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Broad Institute נע בין $102,485 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$185,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Broad Institute. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $145K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
Median $120K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $185K

מנהל מוצר
Median $160K
מעצב מוצר
$114K
מנהל פרויקטים
$102K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Broad Institute הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $185,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Broad Institute הוא $132,500.

משאבים אחרים