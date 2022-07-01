ספריית חברות
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant משכורות

המשכורת של BlueVoyant נעה בין $81,258 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט אבטחת מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $286,560 עבור טכנולוג מידע ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BlueVoyant. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $127K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

טכנולוג מידע
$287K
מנהל מוצר
$153K

מכירות
$84.6K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$81.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BlueVoyant הוא טכנולוג מידע at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $286,560. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BlueVoyant הוא $127,000.

