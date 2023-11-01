ספריית חברות
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Barcelona Supercomputing Center משכורות

המשכורת של Barcelona Supercomputing Center נעה בין $30,726 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $85,341 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Barcelona Supercomputing Center. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $35.2K

מדען מחקר

חוקר בינה מלאכותית

מהנדס חומרה
Median $35.1K
מדען נתונים
Median $30.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$85.3K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Barcelona Supercomputing Center הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $85,341. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Barcelona Supercomputing Center הוא $35,117.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Barcelona Supercomputing Center

חברות קשורות

  • Square
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים