Aryaka Networks
  • שכר
  • אדריכל פתרונות

  • כל שכר אדריכל פתרונות

Aryaka Networks אדריכל פתרונות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אדריכל פתרונות in United States ב-Aryaka Networks נע בין $235K לבין $322K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Aryaka Networks. עדכון אחרון: 12/5/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$255K - $302K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$235K$255K$302K$322K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Aryaka Networks?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ב-Aryaka Networks in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $322,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Aryaka Networks עבור תפקיד אדריכל פתרונות in United States הוא $235,200.

משאבים נוספים

