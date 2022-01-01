ספריית חברות
Birlasoft
Birlasoft משכורות

המשכורת של Birlasoft נעה בין $1,438 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $165,825 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Birlasoft. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $7K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $160K
אנליסט עסקי
$20.5K

מדען נתונים
$15.1K
משאבי אנוש
$1.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$15.4K
מעצב מוצר
$11.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$160K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$166K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Birlasoft הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $165,825. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Birlasoft הוא $15,374.

משאבים נוספים