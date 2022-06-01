ספריית חברות
3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global משכורות

המשכורת של 3Pillar Global נעה בין $46,892 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $217,905 עבור הצלחת לקוחות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של 3Pillar Global. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/7/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $47.9K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

הצלחת לקוחות
$218K
מעצב מוצר
$164K

מנהל מוצר
$46.9K
מנהל פרויקט
$51.1K
מכירות
$80.4K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$60.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$107K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-3Pillar Global הוא הצלחת לקוחות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $217,905. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-3Pillar Global הוא $70,384.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור 3Pillar Global

משאבים נוספים