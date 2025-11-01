Répertoire d'entreprises
Grainger
Grainger Manager Ingénierie Logiciel Salaires

La rémunération Manager Ingénierie Logiciel in United States chez Grainger va de $264K par year pour Senior Software Engineering Manager à $340K par year pour Director. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $230K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Grainger. Dernière mise à jour : 11/1/2025

Moyenne Rémunération Par Niveau
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineering Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineering Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$264K
$210K
$14.5K
$39K
Director
$340K
$248K
$30K
$62.5K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Grainger?

FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Manager Ingénierie Logiciel chez Grainger in United States s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de $340,000. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Grainger pour le poste Manager Ingénierie Logiciel in United States est de $263,000.

Autres ressources