La rémunération Manager Ingénierie Logiciel in United States chez Grainger va de $264K par year pour Senior Software Engineering Manager à $340K par year pour Director. Le package de rémunération médian in United States year totalise $230K. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Grainger. Dernière mise à jour : 11/1/2025
Nom du niveau
Total
Base
Actions
Prime
Software Engineering Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineering Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$264K
$210K
$14.5K
$39K
Director
$340K
$248K
$30K
$62.5K
Entreprise
Nom du Niveau
Années d'Expérience
Rémunération Totale
|Aucun salaire trouvé
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***