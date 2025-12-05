Répertoire d'entreprises
Fenergo
Fenergo Architecte Solutions Salaires

Le package de rémunération médian Architecte Solutions in Ireland chez Fenergo totalise €108K par year. Voir la répartition du salaire de base, des actions et des primes pour les packages de rémunération totale de Fenergo. Dernière mise à jour : 12/5/2025

Package Médian
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total par an
$125K
Niveau
-
Salaire de base
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Prime
$0
Années dans l'entreprise
3 Années
Années d'exp.
10 Années
Quels sont les niveaux de carrière chez Fenergo?
Dernières soumissions de salaires
Entreprise

Lieu | Date

Nom du Niveau

Étiquette

Années d'Expérience

Total / Dans l'Entreprise

Rémunération Totale

Base | Actions (an) | Prime
Aucun salaire trouvé
FAQ

Le package salarial le plus élevé rapporté pour un poste Architecte Solutions chez Fenergo in Ireland s'élève à une rémunération totale annuelle de €133,054. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez Fenergo pour le poste Architecte Solutions in Ireland est de €116,809.

Autres ressources

