Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Stats Perform
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya
Nangungunang Insight
  • Mag-ambag ng natatanging impormasyon tungkol sa Stats Perform na maaaring makatulong sa iba (hal. tips sa interview, pagpili ng team, natatanging kultura, atbp).
    • Tungkol sa

    Stats Perform became the market-leading sports technology company across media and tech, betting, and team performance by revolutionizing the richest sports data with unrivaled artificial intelligence. The company embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their own innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

    http://statsperform.com
    Website
    1981
    Taong Naitatag
    2,250
    Bilang ng mga Empleyado
    Pangunahing Tanggapan

    Makakuha ng Verified na mga Sahod sa inyong Inbox

    Mag-subscribe sa verified na mga alok.Makatanggap kayo ng detalyadong breakdown ng compensation sa email. Matuto pa

    Ang site na ito ay protektado ng reCAPTCHA at ng Google Privacy Policy at Terms of Service ay naaangkop.

    Itinampok na Trabaho

      Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Stats Perform

    Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • Dropbox
    • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

    Iba pang Resources