Paytronix Systems Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Paytronix Systems ay mula $55,275 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Sales sa mababang hanay hanggang $213,060 para sa isang Partner Manager sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Paytronix Systems. Huling na-update: 10/24/2025

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $114K
Partner Manager
$213K
Sales
$55.3K

Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Paytronix Systems ay Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $213,060. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Paytronix Systems ay $114,000.

