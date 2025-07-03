Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Minsait Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Minsait ay mula $23,619 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Technical Program Manager sa mababang hanay hanggang $48,536 para sa isang Konsultant sa Pamamahala sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Minsait. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $40.2K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Business Analyst
Median $31.4K
Data Analyst
Median $26.6K

Siyentipiko ng Data
$39.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$46.4K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$48.5K
Technical Program Manager
$23.6K
Venture Capitalist
$27.1K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

