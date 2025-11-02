Indeed Analista ng Negosyo Sahod

Ang Analista ng Negosyo kompensasyon in United States sa Indeed ay mula $97.7K bawat year para sa L1 hanggang $214K bawat year para sa L3. Ang median na yearng kompensasyon in United States package ay umabot sa $158K. Tingnan ang basic salary, stock, at bonus breakdowns para sa mga kabuuang kompensasyon package ng Indeed. Huling na-update: 11/2/2025
Pangalan ng Antas
Kabuuan
Base
Stock
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$97.7K
$87.2K
$4K
$6.6K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
$142K
$112K
$14.2K
$16.1K
Kumpanya
Pangalan ng Antas
Mga Taon ng Karanasan
Kabuuang Kompensasyon
|Walang nahanap na sahod
25%
TAON 1
25%
TAON 2
25%
TAON 3
25%
TAON 4
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 4-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
25% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (25.00% taunan)
25% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
25% nag-vest sa 4th-TAON (6.25% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
TAON 1
33.3%
TAON 2
33.4%
TAON 3
Sa Indeed, ang RSUs ay sumusunod sa 3-taong iskedyul ng vesting:
33.3% nag-vest sa 1st-TAON (33.30% taunan)
33.3% nag-vest sa 2nd-TAON (8.32% quarterly)
33.4% nag-vest sa 3rd-TAON (8.35% quarterly)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.