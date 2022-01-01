Glassdoor Mga Sweldo

Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Ang sahod ng Glassdoor ay mula $110,445 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Project Manager sa mababang hanay hanggang $342,705 para sa isang Marketing Operations sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Glassdoor. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Associate Software Engineer $151K
Software Engineer $176K
Senior Software Engineer $224K
Lead Software Engineer $260K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Manager ng Produkto
Median $192K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Manager $333K
Senior Manager $311K

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $190K
Disenyor ng Produkto
Median $153K
UX Researcher
Median $254K
Business Operations Manager
$205K
Customer Success
$122K
Data Analyst
$129K
Data Science Manager
$250K
Marketing Operations
$343K
Program Manager
$279K
Project Manager
$110K
Sales
$130K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

