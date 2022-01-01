Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
General Dynamics Information Technology
General Dynamics Information Technology Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng General Dynamics Information Technology ay mula $78,000 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Cybersecurity Analyst sa mababang hanay hanggang $185,000 para sa isang Solution Architect sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng General Dynamics Information Technology. Huling na-update: 10/9/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $112K

Backend Software Inhinyero

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Networking Inhinyero

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $155K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $78K

Siyentipiko ng Data
Median $156K
Solution Architect
Median $185K
Business Analyst
Median $91K
Data Analyst
Median $100K
Manager ng Software Engineering
Median $146K
Konsultant sa Pamamahala
$152K
Manager ng Produkto
$91.5K
Project Manager
$117K
Recruiter
$98.9K
Technical Program Manager
$164K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

General Dynamics Information Technology年度總薪酬中位數為$117,300。

