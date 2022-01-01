Direktoryo ng mga Kumpanya
Emerson
Nagtatrabaho Dito? I-claim ang Inyong Kumpanya

Emerson Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng Emerson ay mula $3,633 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Human Resources in India sa mababang hanay hanggang $180,000 para sa isang Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng Emerson. Huling na-update: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inhinyero ng Software
Median $105K

Pul-Stak na Sopwer na Inhinyero

Manager ng Produkto
Median $130K
Inhinyero ng Hardware
Median $95K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Inhinyero ng Mekanikal
Median $107K
Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software
Median $180K
Benta
Median $83K
Accountant
$58.3K
Analista ng Negosyo
$5.1K
Pag-unlad ng Negosyo
$112K
Inhinyero ng Controls
$113K
Serbisyo sa Customer
$17.9K
Manager ng Data Science
$47.9K
Siyentipiko ng Data
$8.3K
Inhinyero ng Kuryente
$132K
Analista ng Pananalapi
$34.6K
Human Resources
$3.6K
Teknologist ng Impormasyon (IT)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Manager ng Programa
$171K
Manager ng Proyekto
$113K
Analista ng Cybersecurity
$30.9K
Arkitekto ng Solusyon
$104K
Manager ng Programang Teknikal
$160K
Hindi mo makita ang inyong posisyon?

Maghanap ng lahat ng sahod sa aming pahina ng kompensasyon o idagdag ang inyong sahod upang makatulong na ma-unlock ang pahina.


Mga Madalas na Tanong

Ang pinakamataas na sahod na naiulat sa Emerson ay Manager ng Inhinyeryang Software na may taunang kabuuang bayad na $180,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Emerson ay $104,475.

Itinampok na Trabaho

    Walang itinampok na trabaho para sa Emerson

Kaugnay na mga Kumpanya

  • Flowserve
  • Parker Hannifin
  • GE
  • Leidos
  • Keysight
  • Tingnan lahat ng kumpanya ➜

Iba pang Resources