3Pillar Global Mga Sweldo

Ang sahod ng 3Pillar Global ay mula $46,892 sa kabuuang kompensasyon bawat taon para sa isang Manager ng Produkto in Mexico sa mababang hanay hanggang $217,905 para sa isang Customer Success in United States sa mataas na hanay. Ang Levels.fyi ay nagitipon ng anonymous at verified na mga sweldo mula sa kasalukuyan at dating empleyado ng 3Pillar Global. Huling na-update: 10/8/2025

$160K

Inhinyero ng Software
Median $47.9K

Pul-Stak Software Inhinyero

Customer Success
$218K
Disenyor ng Produkto
$164K

Manager ng Produkto
$46.9K
Program Manager
$73.6K
Project Manager
$51.1K
Sales
$80.4K
Manager ng Software Engineering
$82.5K
Technical Program Manager
$107K
Mga Madalas na Tanong

