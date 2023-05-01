Yrityshakemisto
RxSense
Parhaat oivallukset
    RxSense is a healthcare technology company that offers cloud-based enterprise solutions for pharmacy benefits administration, claims processing, and analytics. It serves pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, health systems, and new industry entrants. RxSense also provides low-priced prescription drugs to consumers through its SingleCare prescription savings services, utilizing its platform and direct contracts with major pharmacies. The company aims to improve healthcare transparency and access to affordable medications for millions of Americans.

    https://rxsense.com
    Verkkosivusto
    2015
    Perustamisvuosi
    351
    Työntekijöiden lukumäärä
    $10M-$50M
    Arvioitu liikevaihto
    Pääkonttori

    Esillä olevat työpaikat

      Ei löytynyt esillä olevia työpaikkoja RxSense:lle

    Muut resurssit