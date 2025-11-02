Yritysluettelo
Liiketoiminta-analyytikko korvaus in United States Indeed:ssa vaihtelee $97.7K per year L1 -tasolta $214K per year L3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $158K. Katso Indeed:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/2/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Business Analyst I
$97.7K
$87.2K
$4K
$6.6K
L2
Business Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
Senior Business Analyst
$142K
$112K
$14.2K
$16.1K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

25%

V 1

25%

V 2

25%

V 3

25%

V 4

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 4 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 25% ansaitsee 1st-V (25.00% vuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 2nd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 3rd-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 25% ansaitsee 4th-V (6.25% neljännesvuosittain)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.4%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Indeed-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (8.32% neljännesvuosittain)

  • 33.4% ansaitsee 3rd-V (8.35% neljännesvuosittain)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille yrityksessä Indeed in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $232,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Indeed Liiketoiminta-analyytikko roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $127,550.

