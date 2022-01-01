Yritysluettelo
Emerson
Emerson Palkat

Emerson:n palkka vaihtelee $3,633 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Henkilöstöhallinto -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $180,000 Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Emerson. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/17/2025

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
Median $105K

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

Tuotepäällikkö
Median $130K
Laitteistoinsinööri
Median $95K

Koneinsinööri
Median $107K
Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö
Median $180K
Myynti
Median $83K
Kirjanpitäjä
$58.3K
Liiketoiminta-analyytikko
$5.1K
Liiketoiminnan kehittäminen
$112K
Automaatioinsinööri
$113K
Asiakaspalvelu
$17.9K
Datatieteen päällikkö
$47.9K
Datatieteilijä
$8.3K
Sähköinsinööri
$132K
Talousanalyytikko
$34.6K
Henkilöstöhallinto
$3.6K
Tietoteknologi (IT)
$20.1K
Markkinointi
$125K
Ohjelmapäällikkö
$171K
Projektipäällikkö
$113K
Kyberturvallisuusanalyytikko
$30.9K
Ratkaisuarkkitehti
$104K
Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö
$160K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Emerson on Ohjelmistokehityspäällikkö vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $180,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Emerson ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $104,475.

