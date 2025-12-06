Yritysluettelo
Dell Technologies
  • Palkat
  • Liiketoimintaoperaatiot

  • Kaikki Liiketoimintaoperaatiot -palkat

Dell Technologies Liiketoimintaoperaatiot Palkat

Liiketoimintaoperaatiot korvaus in United States Dell Technologies:ssa vaihtelee $112K per year L7 -tasolta $240K per year L10 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $159K.

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$108K
$0
$4K
L8
$141K
$131K
$0
$9.6K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Dell Technologies-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Liiketoimintaoperaatiot roolille yrityksessä Dell Technologies in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $239,500. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Dell Technologies Liiketoimintaoperaatiot roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $149,000.

Muut resurssit

