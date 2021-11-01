Yritysluettelo
Chicago Trading
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi

Chicago Trading Palkat

Chicago Trading:n palkka vaihtelee $90,450 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Rekrytoija -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $270,000 Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Chicago Trading. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
Median $270K

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

Datatieteilijä
Median $233K
Talousanalyytikko
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Tietoteknologi (IT)
$221K
Rekrytoija
$90.5K
Puuttuuko nimikkeesi?

Etsi kaikki palkat meidän palkkatietosivulta tai lisää palkkatietosi auttaaksesi avaamaan sivun.


UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Chicago Trading on Ohjelmistosuunnittelija vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $270,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Chicago Trading ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $231,150.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Chicago Trading ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit