  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Bolster Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija mediaanikorvaus in United States Bolster:ssa on yhteensä $145K per year. Katso Bolster:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/4/2025

Mediaanipalkka
company icon
Bolster
Software Engineer
Santa Clarita, CA
Yhteensä vuodessa
$145K
Taso
L1
Peruspalkka
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$15K
Vuotta yrityksessä
1 Vuosi
Vuotta kokemusta
2 Vuotta
Mitkä ovat uraportaat yhtiössä Bolster?
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Bolster in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $185,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Bolster Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $140,000.

Muut resurssit

