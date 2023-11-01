Yritysluettelo
Barcelona Supercomputing Center
Barcelona Supercomputing Center Palkat

Barcelona Supercomputing Center:n palkka vaihtelee $30,726 kokonaiskorvauksena vuodessa Datatieteilijä -tehtävässä alemman pään mukaan $85,341 Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö -tehtävässä ylemmän pään mukaan. Levels.fyi kerää anonyymejä ja varmennettuja palkkoja nykyisiltä ja entisiltä työntekijöiltä yrityksestä Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Viimeksi päivitetty: 11/17/2025

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija
Median $35.2K

Tutkija

Tekoälytutkija

Laitteistoinsinööri
Median $35.1K
Datatieteilijä
Median $30.7K

Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö
$85.3K
UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkka yrityksessä Barcelona Supercomputing Center on Tekninen ohjelmapäällikkö at the Common Range Average level vuosittaisella kokonaiskorvauksella $85,341. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Barcelona Supercomputing Center ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $35,117.

Muut resurssit