Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Ansys:ssa vaihtelee $98.7K per year P1 -tasolta $150K per year P4 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $136K. Katso Ansys:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
P1
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
V 1
33%
V 2
33%
V 3
Ansys-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.00% vuosittain)
33% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.00% vuosittain)
33% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.00% vuosittain)
Sisältyvät nimikkeetLähetä uusi nimike
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ansys/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.