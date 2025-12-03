Yritysluettelo
Ansys
Ansys Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Ansys:ssa vaihtelee $98.7K per year P1 -tasolta $150K per year P4 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $136K. Katso Ansys:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 12/3/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Lähtötaso)
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Harjoittelupalkat

Ansaintaaikataulu

33%

V 1

33%

V 2

33%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU

Ansys-yhtiössä RSUs noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.00% vuosittain)

  • 33% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.00% vuosittain)



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Ansys in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $167,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Ansys Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $136,000.

