3M
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistoinsinööri

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistoinsinööri -palkat

3M Ohjelmistoinsinööri Palkat

Ohjelmistoinsinööri korvaus in United States 3M:ssa vaihtelee $87.9K per year T1 -tasolta $170K per year T4A -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $112K. Katso 3M:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/27/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
T1
Software Developer(Lähtötaso)
$87.9K
$84.7K
$0
$3.2K
T2
Advanced Software Developer
$102K
$97.3K
$500
$3.8K
T3
Senior Software Developer
$129K
$121K
$0
$7.7K
T4
Specialist Software Developer
$154K
$148K
$0
$6.7K
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Harjoittelupalkat

Ansaintaaikataulu

0%

V 1

0%

V 2

100 %

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU + Options

3M-yhtiössä RSU + Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 0% ansaitsee 1st-V (0.00% vuosittain)

  • 0% ansaitsee 2nd-V (0.00% vuosittain)

  • 100% ansaitsee 3rd-V (100.00% vuosittain)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU + Options

3M-yhtiössä RSU + Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Backend-ohjelmistoinsinööri

Full Stack -ohjelmistoinsinööri

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille yrityksessä 3M in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $218,200. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä 3M Ohjelmistoinsinööri roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $114,500.

Muut resurssit