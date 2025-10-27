Yritysluettelo
3M
  • Palkat
  • Projektipäällikkö

  • Kaikki Projektipäällikkö -palkat

3M Projektipäällikkö Palkat

Projektipäällikkö korvaus in United States 3M:ssa vaihtelee $121K per year T2 -tasolta $95K per year T3 -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $96.1K. Katso 3M:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/27/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
T1
Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Advanced Project Manager
$121K
$120K
$0
$750
T3
Senior Project Manager
$95K
$90K
$0
$5K
T4
Specialist Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Ansaintaaikataulu

0%

V 1

0%

V 2

100 %

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU + Options

3M-yhtiössä RSU + Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 0% ansaitsee 1st-V (0.00% vuosittain)

  • 0% ansaitsee 2nd-V (0.00% vuosittain)

  • 100% ansaitsee 3rd-V (100.00% vuosittain)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
RSU + Options

3M-yhtiössä RSU + Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Projektipäällikkö roolille yrityksessä 3M in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $200,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä 3M Projektipäällikkö roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $111,500.

