Wabtec
Wabtec Palgad

Wabtec palk ulatub $45,531 kogutasus aastas Infotehnoloog (IT) ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $144,469 Lahenduste Arhitekt ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Wabtec. Viimati uuendatud: 11/13/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $105K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Mehaanika Insener
Median $90.2K
Finantsanalüütik
Median $123K

Tehnilise Programmi Juht
Median $113K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$45.5K
Toote Disainer
$98.5K
Projekti Juht
$142K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
$144K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Wabtec on Lahenduste Arhitekt at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $144,469. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Wabtec keskmine aastane kogutasu on $109,000.

