UPMC Palgad

UPMC palk ulatub $75,375 kogutasus aastas Projekti Juht ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $175,000 Aktuar ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest UPMC. Viimati uuendatud: 11/16/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $93K
Aktuar
Median $175K
Raamatupidaja
$78.4K

Ärianalüütik
Median $80K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$89.6K
Toote Disainer
$121K
Toote Disaini Juht
$134K
Toote Juht
$112K
Projekti Juht
$75.4K
Küberturbe Analüütik
$85.4K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
$102K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes UPMC on Aktuar aastase kogutasuga $175,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte UPMC keskmine aastane kogutasu on $93,000.

