Under Armour Palgad

Under Armour palk ulatub $32,401 kogutasus aastas Müük ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $284,415 Moedisainer ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Under Armour. Viimati uuendatud: 9/21/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $128K
Tootejuht
Median $96.8K
Andmeteaduse Juht
$240K

Andmeteadlane
Median $118K
Moedisainer
$284K
Inimressursid
$172K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$165K
Turundus
$162K
Turundusoperatsioonid
$86.2K
Mehaanikinsener
$123K
Värbaja
$107K
Müük
$32.4K
Küberturvalisuse Analüütik
$163K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$190K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Under Armour on Moedisainer at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $284,415. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Under Armour keskmine aastane kogutasu on $144,903.

