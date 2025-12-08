Ettevõtete kataloog
Milliman
  • Palgad
  • Aktuar

  • Kõik Aktuar Palgad

Milliman Aktuar Palgad

Aktuar tasu in United States ettevõttes Milliman ulatub $102K year kohta taseme Analyst puhul kuni $210K year kohta taseme Principal puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $112K. Vaata ettevõtte Milliman kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/8/2025

Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Vaata 1 Rohkem Tasemeid
Viimased Palgaandmed
Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Millised on karjääritasemed Milliman?

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Aktuar ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Milliman in United States on aastase kogutasuga $228,750. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Milliman Aktuar ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $110,000.

