Aktuar tasu in United States ettevõttes Milliman ulatub $102K year kohta taseme Analyst puhul kuni $210K year kohta taseme Principal puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in United States kogusumma on $112K. Vaata ettevõtte Milliman kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/8/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/milliman/salaries/actuary.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.