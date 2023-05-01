Ettevõtete kataloog
Lean Staffing Solutions
    Lean Staffing Solutions provides staffing services for various industries in the US and Canada, with a focus on logistics and transportation. They offer bilingual, trained, and reliable employees with top-of-the-line technology for total control. Customers can save up to $10,000 per year with all perks and benefits included in one low monthly fee per employee. There is minimal turnover and no lengthy recruitment process, with an onsite management team overseeing employees at all times. The company offers unlimited growth potential.

    2008
    Asutamisaasta
    3,001
    Töötajate arv
    $1B-$10B
    Hinnanguline käive
