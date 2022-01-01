Ettevõtete kataloog
Jacobs Palgad

Jacobs palga vahemik varieerub $44,786 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Müük madalamas otsas kuni $194,000 Projektijuht kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Jacobs. Viimati uuendatud: 8/19/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
L1 $101K
L2 $99.7K
L3 $123K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Ehitusinsener
L1 $71.8K
L2 $103K
L3 $107K

Transpordinsener

Konstruktsioonide insener

Mehaanika insener
L1 $69.4K
L3 $108K

Projektijuht
L3 $143K
L5 $194K
Andmeteadlane
Median $148K
Lennundusinsener
Median $108K
Küberturvalisuse analüütik
Median $80K
Raamatupidaja
$133K
Ärianalüütik
$69.7K
Äri arendus
$85.2K
Keemiainsener
$84.6K
Elektriinsener
$60.2K
Geoloogiainsener
$70.6K
Riistvara insener
$137K
Infotehnoloog
$70.4K
Juhtimiskonsultant
$124K
MEP insener
$129K
Tootehaldusr
$98.5K
Programmijuht
$146K
Müük
$44.8K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$176K
Lahendusarhitekt
$184K

Andmete arhitekt

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Jacobs on Projektijuht at the L5 level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $194,000. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Jacobs mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $104,834.

