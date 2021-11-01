Ettevõtete kataloog
Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Palgad

Exact Sciences palga vahemik varieerub $108,455 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Äri operatsioonid madalamas otsas kuni $353,760 Õigusabi kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Exact Sciences. Viimati uuendatud: 8/22/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $115K

Täielik tarkvara insener

Meditsiinilise tehnika insener
$171K
Äri operatsioonid
$108K

Ärianalüütik
$149K
Andmeanalüütik
$149K
Andmeteadlane
$141K
Infotehnoloog
$150K
Õigusabi
$354K
Toote disainer
$132K
Tootehaldusr
$241K
Projektijuht
$175K
Müük
$196K
KKK

The highest paying role reported at Exact Sciences is Õigusabi at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $353,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Exact Sciences is $149,223.

