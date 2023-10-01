Ettevõtete kataloog
eQ Technologic Palgad

eQ Technologic palk ulatub $21,310 kogutasus aastas Toote Disainer ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $88,896 Tarkvaraarenduse Juht ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest eQ Technologic. Viimati uuendatud: 9/12/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Median $28.9K

Backend tarkvarainsener

Toote Disainer
$21.3K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$88.9K

Lahenduste Arhitekt
$53.2K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes eQ Technologic on Tarkvaraarenduse Juht at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $88,896. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte eQ Technologic keskmine aastane kogutasu on $41,087.

