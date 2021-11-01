Ettevõtete kataloog
DPR Construction
Töötad siin? Taotle oma ettevõtet

DPR Construction Palgad

DPR Construction palga vahemik varieerub $113,430 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Müügiinsener madalamas otsas kuni $183,600 Tootehaldusr kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt DPR Construction. Viimati uuendatud: 8/18/2025

$160K

Saa palka, ära lase endaga mängida

Oleme läbi rääkinud tuhandeid pakkumisi ja saavutame regulaarselt $30K+ (mõnikord $300K+) tõuse. Lase oma palk läbi rääkida või lase oma CV üle vaadata päris ekspertidel – värbajatel, kes teevad seda iga päev.

Projektijuht
Median $156K
Ehitusinsener
Median $114K

Ehitusinsener

Ärianalüütik
$171K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Andmeanalüütik
$117K
Tootehaldusr
$184K
Programmijuht
$168K
Müügiinsener
$113K
Tehniline programmijuht
$131K
Puudub sinu ametinimetus?

Otsi kõiki palkasid meie kompensatsiooni lehel või lisa oma palk lehe avamiseks.


KKK

The highest paying role reported at DPR Construction is Tootehaldusr at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $183,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DPR Construction is $143,371.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    Ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti DPR Construction jaoks

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Union Bank
  • Hawke Media
  • Grant Street Group
  • Litify
  • Bechtel
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid