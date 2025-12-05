Ettevõtete kataloog
CGI
Töötate siin? Nõudke oma ettevõte
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palgad
  • Tarkvaraarendaja

  • Kõik Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

CGI Tarkvaraarendaja Palgad

Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in Canada ettevõttes CGI ulatub CA$75.2K year kohta taseme Associate Software Engineer puhul kuni CA$125K year kohta taseme Lead Analyst puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Canada kogusumma on CA$82.6K. Vaata ettevõtte CGI kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/5/2025

Keskmine Hüvitis Tase
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Algajate Tase)
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Lisa KompVõrdle Tasemeid
Viimased Palgaandmed
LisaLisa hüvitisLisa hüvitis

Ettevõte

Asukoht | Kuupäev

Taseme nimetus

Märgis

Kogemuse aastad

Kokku / Ettevõttes

Kogutasustus

Põhipalk | Aktsiaoption (aasta) | Boonus
Palku ei leitud
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspordi andmedVaata vabade töökohtade
Praktikantide palgad

Panusta
Millised on karjääritasemed CGI?

Saa kinnitatud palgainfo oma postkasti

Telli kinnitatud Tarkvaraarendaja pakkumised.Saad kompensatsiooni detailid emaili teel. Lisainfo

See sait on kaitstud reCAPTCHA ja Google Privaatsuspoliitikaga ja Kasutustingimustega kehtivad.

Kaasatud ametinimetused

Lisa uus ametinimi

Backend tarkvarainsener

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Kvaliteeditagamise (QA) tarkvarainsener

KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes CGI in Canada on aastase kogutasuga CA$124,640. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte CGI Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in Canada on CA$82,553.

Esiletõstetud töökohad

    CGI jaoks ei leitud esiletõstetud töökohti

Seotud ettevõtted

  • Cognizant
  • Infosys
  • Wipro
  • HCL Technologies
  • CSG
  • Vaata kõiki ettevõtteid ➜

Muud ressursid

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cgi/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.