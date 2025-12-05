Tarkvaraarendaja tasu in Canada ettevõttes CGI ulatub CA$75.2K year kohta taseme Associate Software Engineer puhul kuni CA$125K year kohta taseme Lead Analyst puhul. Mediaanne yearne tasupaketi in Canada kogusumma on CA$82.6K. Vaata ettevõtte CGI kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/5/2025
Taseme Nimetus
Kokku
Põhipalk
Aktsiad
Boonus
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
Ettevõte
Taseme nimetus
Kogemuse aastad
Kogutasustus
|Palku ei leitud
Kaasatud ametinimetusedLisa uus ametinimi
