Cerner Palgad

Cerner palk ulatub $2,387 kogutasus aastas Toote Juht ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $195,640 Müük ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Cerner. Viimati uuendatud: 11/14/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Backend tarkvarainsener

Juhtimiskonsultant
Median $58.3K
Lahenduste Arhitekt
Median $91.4K

Ärioperatsioonid
$53.3K
Ärianalüütik
$49.8K
Klienditeenindus
$51.7K
Andmeanalüütik
$68.7K
Andmeteaduse Juht
$58.1K
Andmeteadlane
$63.7K
Personaliosakond
$14.1K
Infotehnoloog (IT)
$124K
Toote Disainer
Median $100K
Toote Juht
$2.4K
Programmi Juht
Median $95.8K
Müük
$196K
Müügi Insener
$87.6K
Küberturbe Analüütik
$140K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$19.3K
Tehnilise Programmi Juht
Median $97.6K
Tehnilise Kirjutaja
$88.6K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Cerner on Müük at the Common Range Average level aastase kogutasuga $195,640. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Cerner keskmine aastane kogutasu on $61,012.

