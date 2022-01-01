Ettevõtete kataloog
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Palgad

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. palga vahemik varieerub $159,200 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeteadlane madalamas otsas kuni $1,281,375 Investeerimispankur kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Viimati uuendatud: 8/25/2025

$160K

Tarkvaraarendaja
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend tarkvara insener

Täielik tarkvara insener

Kvantitatiivne arendaja

Finantsanalüütik
Median $235K
Andmeanalüütik
$251K

Andmeteadlane
$159K
Infotehnoloog
$293K
Investeerimispankur
$1.28M
Tootehaldusr
$371K
Tarkvaraarenduse juht
$492K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Balyasny Asset Management L.P. on Investeerimispankur at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $1,281,375. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $271,890.

