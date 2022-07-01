Aera Technology Palgad

Ettevõtete kataloog
Aera Technology palga vahemik varieerub $13,065 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Andmeteadlane madalamas otsas kuni $348,250 Müük kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Aera Technology. Viimati uuendatud: 8/15/2025

$160K

Tegevjuhi assistent
$197K
Andmeteadlane
$13.1K
Turundus
$15.7K

Projektijuht
$123K
Müük
$348K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$124K
Tehniline programmijuht
$53K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Aera Technology on Müük at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $348,250. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Aera Technology mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $122,912.

Muud ressursid