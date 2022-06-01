Directorio de Empresas
Verbit
Verbit Salarios

El salario de Verbit varía de $32,238 en compensación total por año para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior a $162,670 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Verbit. Última actualización: 10/16/2025

Gerente de Producto
$130K
Reclutador
$32.2K
Ingeniero de Software
$163K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$109K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Verbit es Ingeniero de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $162,670. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Verbit es $119,343.

