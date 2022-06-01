Directorio de Empresas
SADA
¿Trabajas Aquí? Reclama Tu Empresa

SADA Salarios

El salario de SADA varía de $21,128 en compensación total por año para un Redactor Publicitario en el extremo inferior a $295,515 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de SADA. Última actualización: 9/9/2025

$160K

Recibe lo Justo, No te Estafen

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de $30,000+ (a veces $300,000+). Negocia tu salario o tu currículum revisado por verdaderos expertos - reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Ingeniero de Software
Median $175K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $230K
Actuario
$99.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Redactor Publicitario
$21.1K
Servicio al Cliente
$40.8K
Recursos Humanos
$148K
Diseñador de Producto
$101K
Gerente de Programa
$43.4K
Gerente de Proyecto
$138K
Ventas
$160K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$224K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$296K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en SADA es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $295,515. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en SADA es $142,973.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para SADA

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Accela
  • Axoni
  • Paxos
  • Evisort
  • ConsenSys
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos