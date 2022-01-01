Directorio de Empresas
Progressive
Progressive Salarios

El salario de Progressive varía de $43,215 en compensación total por año para un Ventas en el extremo inferior a $206,000 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Progressive. Última actualización: 11/28/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Datos
Median $80K
Científico de Datos
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Tecnólogo en Información (TI)
Median $140K
Analista de Negocio
Median $100K
Ajustador de Reclamaciones
$69.3K
Servicio al Cliente
Median $54.5K
Marketing
$167K
Ventas
$43.2K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$138K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Progressive es Científico de Datos at the Lead Data Scientist level con una compensación total anual de $206,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Progressive es $120,363.

Otros Recursos

