Berkadia Salarios

El salario de Berkadia varía de $9,652 en compensación total por año para un Analista Financiero en el extremo inferior a $201,000 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Berkadia. Última actualización: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $120K
Analista Financiero
Median $9.7K
Científico de Datos
$201K

Diseñador de Producto
$117K
Gerente de Producto
$44.5K
Preguntas frecuentes

