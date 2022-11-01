Directorio de Empresas
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Salarios

El salario de Bank of Ireland varía de $44,957 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Negocio en el extremo inferior a $93,083 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Bank of Ireland. Última actualización: 11/17/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $93.1K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
Median $63K
Contador
$61.7K

Analista de Negocio
$45K
Analista de Datos
$68.2K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$70.4K
Científico de Datos
$73.2K
Gerente de Producto
$83.1K
Gerente de Proyecto
$72.3K
Preguntas frecuentes

El puesto con mayor salario reportado en Bank of Ireland es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $93,083. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Bank of Ireland es $70,444.

