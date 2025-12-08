Directorio de empresas
Milliman
Milliman Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Milliman totaliza $122K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Milliman. Última actualización: 12/8/2025

Paquete Mediano
Milliman
Software Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total por año
$122K
Nivel
L1
Salario base
$92K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$30K
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp.
1 Año
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Milliman?
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Milliman in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $165,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Milliman para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $116,000.

