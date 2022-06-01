Beekeeper Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango salarial de Beekeeper oscila entre $121,787 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $294,000 para un Diseñador de Productos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Beekeeper. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Científico de Datos
$135K
Diseñador de Productos
$294K
Ingeniero de Software
$122K

Preguntas Frecuentes

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Beekeeper, е Diseñador de Productos at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $294,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Beekeeper, е $135,256.

