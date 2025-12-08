Directorio de empresas
Milliman
Milliman Actuario Salarios

La compensación de Actuario in United States en Milliman varía desde $102K por year para Analyst hasta $210K por year para Principal. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $112K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Milliman. Última actualización: 12/8/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Milliman?

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Actuario en Milliman in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $228,750. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Milliman para el puesto de Actuario in United States es $110,000.

