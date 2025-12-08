La compensación de Actuario in United States en Milliman varía desde $102K por year para Analyst hasta $210K por year para Principal. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $112K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Milliman. Última actualización: 12/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/milliman/salaries/actuary.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.