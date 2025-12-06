Directorio de empresas
Dell Technologies
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarios
  • Gerente de Programa Técnico

  • Todos los Salarios de Gerente de Programa Técnico

Dell Technologies Gerente de Programa Técnico Salarios

La compensación de Gerente de Programa Técnico in United States en Dell Technologies varía desde $138K por year para L5 hasta $198K por year para L9. El paquete de compensación year mediano in United States totaliza $165K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Dell Technologies. Última actualización: 12/6/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Agregar CompComparar Niveles
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
TPM I
L5
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
TPM II
L6
$196K
$171K
$9K
$16.4K
Senior TPM
L7
$177K
$152K
$8.4K
$16.7K
Principal TPM
L8
$152K
$141K
$1.9K
$9K
Ver 1 Más Niveles
Agregar CompComparar Niveles
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
AgregarAgregar CompAgregar Compensación

Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportar DatosVer Empleos Disponibles

Cronograma de Consolidación

33.3%

AÑO 1

33.3%

AÑO 2

33.3%

AÑO 3

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Dell Technologies, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de consolidación de 3 años:

  • 33.3% se consolida en el 1st-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se consolida en el 2nd-AÑO (33.30% anual)

  • 33.3% se consolida en el 3rd-AÑO (33.30% anual)



Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

Suscríbete a Gerente de Programa Técnico ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

Títulos Incluidos

Enviar Nuevo Título

Gerente de Proyecto Técnico

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en Dell Technologies in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $280,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Dell Technologies para el puesto de Gerente de Programa Técnico in United States es $170,000.

Empleos destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Dell Technologies

Empresas relacionadas

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.