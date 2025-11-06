Company Directory
Zoom
Zoom Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Zoom ranges from $149K per year for ZP1 to $386K per year for ZP4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $274K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ZP1
(Entry Level)
$149K
$110K
$30K
$8.9K
ZP2
$181K
$123K
$50.4K
$7.8K
ZP3
$240K
$165K
$60.9K
$13.7K
ZP4
$386K
$250K
$108K
$28.2K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Zoom in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $409,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoom for the Software Engineer role in Greater Seattle Area is $216,400.

