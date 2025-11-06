Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Zoom ranges from $149K per year for ZP1 to $386K per year for ZP4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $274K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Zoom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ZP1
$149K
$110K
$30K
$8.9K
ZP2
$181K
$123K
$50.4K
$7.8K
ZP3
$240K
$165K
$60.9K
$13.7K
ZP4
$386K
$250K
$108K
$28.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
