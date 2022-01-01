Company Directory
Zoom
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zoom Salaries

Zoom's salary ranges from $30,602 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $487,550 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoom. Last updated: 9/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
ZP1 $148K
ZP2 $196K
ZP3 $247K
ZP4 $346K
ZP5 $393K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Research Scientist

Product Manager
ZP3 $217K
ZP4 $283K
ZP5 $325K
Product Designer
ZP3 $194K
ZP4 $271K

UX Designer

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Recruiter
ZP3 $206K
ZP4 $209K
Marketing
Median $225K

Product Marketing Manager

Software Engineering Manager
Median $310K
Sales
Median $200K
Business Analyst
Median $137K
Data Analyst
Median $210K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $212K
Financial Analyst
Median $155K
Project Manager
Median $145K
Human Resources
Median $188K
Sales Engineer
Median $239K
Accountant
$192K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$42.2K
Business Operations Manager
$259K
Business Development
$488K
Corporate Development
$189K
Customer Service
$73.7K
Customer Service Operations
$83.1K
Data Science Manager
$114K
Data Scientist
$30.6K
Graphic Designer
$259K
Information Technologist (IT)
$131K
Legal
$296K
Marketing Operations
$456K
Program Manager
$147K
Sales Enablement
$143K
Solution Architect
$223K

Cloud Security Architect

Technical Account Manager
$180K
Technical Program Manager
$64K
Technical Writer
$132K
Trust and Safety
$94.6K
UX Researcher
$211K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zoom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

Ipa ti o nsan owo giga julọ ti a sọ ni Zoom ni Òwò Ètò Ìdàgbàsókè at the Common Range Average level pẹlu apapọ isanwo ọdun ti $487,550. Eyi pẹlu oṣu ipilẹ ati eyikeyi isanwo ọja ipin ati awọn ẹbun.
Apapọ isanwo ọdun aringbungbun ti a sọ ni Zoom ni $200,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zoom

Related Companies

  • RingCentral
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • Oracle
  • ServiceNow
  • See all companies →

Other Resources